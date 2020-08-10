TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 92.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 50.86% to Rs 226.64 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 92.88% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.86% to Rs 226.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 461.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

