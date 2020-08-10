JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Kama Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Munoth Communication reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

TTK Prestige consolidated net profit declines 92.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 50.86% to Rs 226.64 crore

Net profit of TTK Prestige declined 92.88% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 50.86% to Rs 226.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 461.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales226.64461.20 -51 OPM %2.6512.17 -PBDT12.0761.75 -80 PBT3.0854.39 -94 NP2.5535.81 -93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 10 2020. 12:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU