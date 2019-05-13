Cox & Kings enters strategic tie-up with RCI in India

-
On 10 May 2019Cox & Kings, the 261-year-old travel company has entered into a strategic tie-up with RO, the global leader in vacation exchange and part of the Wyndham Destinations, to facilitate ancillary travel services for their India membership base. The tie-up will provide RCI members with all facilities under one roof while on a RCI holiday; be it visa processing, air tickets or transfers. The concept of vacation ownership is fast gaining ground in India with increasing number of vacationers finding timeshare more appealing and cost-effective.
