Volumes jump at Capri Global Capital Ltd counter

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17623 shares

Brigade Enterprises Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Minda Corporation Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 22 December 2021.

Capri Global Capital Ltd saw volume of 3.48 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 19.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17623 shares. The stock increased 8.25% to Rs.511.10. Volumes stood at 18596 shares in the last session.

Brigade Enterprises Ltd notched up volume of 26.59 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.53% to Rs.484.70. Volumes stood at 2.92 lakh shares in the last session.

India Cements Ltd saw volume of 136.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.01% to Rs.185.50. Volumes stood at 14.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Minda Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 37.22 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.46 lakh shares. The stock increased 4.82% to Rs.171.95. Volumes stood at 14.71 lakh shares in the last session.

Radico Khaitan Ltd saw volume of 8.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.77 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.33 lakh shares. The stock increased 6.18% to Rs.1,126.25. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)