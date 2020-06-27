Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 70.30% to Rs 0.30 croreNet Loss of Capricorn Systems Global Solutions reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 70.30% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 46.36% to Rs 1.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.301.01 -70 1.993.71 -46 OPM %0-4.95 -3.020 - PBDT0-0.03 100 0.060.02 200 PBT0-0.04 100 0.05-0.01 LP NP-0.01-0.04 75 0.03-0.01 LP
