Caprihans India standalone net profit rises 229.50% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.57% to Rs 65.33 crore

Net profit of Caprihans India rose 229.50% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 65.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 151.37% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 286.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

65.3370.68286.88266.585.283.074.071.925.752.9315.797.964.751.9811.994.614.581.399.203.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)