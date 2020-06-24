Caprihans India standalone net profit rises 229.50% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Somany Home Innovation consolidated net profit declines 65.73% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 7.57% to Rs 65.33 crore

Net profit of Caprihans India rose 229.50% to Rs 4.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.57% to Rs 65.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 151.37% to Rs 9.20 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.61% to Rs 286.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 266.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales65.3370.68 -8 286.88266.58 8 OPM %5.283.07 -4.071.92 - PBDT5.752.93 96 15.797.96 98 PBT4.751.98 140 11.994.61 160 NP4.581.39 229 9.203.66 151

