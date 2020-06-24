Sterling & Wilson Solar consolidated net profit declines 55.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.38% to Rs 2060.63 crore

Net profit of Sterling & Wilson Solar declined 55.29% to Rs 132.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 295.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 2060.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2325.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 51.48% to Rs 310.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 638.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.34% to Rs 5575.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8240.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

