Sterling & Wilson Solar consolidated net profit declines 55.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 55.84% in the March 2020 quarter
Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 42.55% in the December 2019 quarter
Foseco India standalone net profit declines 29.55% in the March 2020 quarter
Solara Active Pharma Sciences consolidated net profit declines 32.29% in the March 2020 quarter
Metropolis Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 55.09% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 11.38% to Rs 2060.63 croreNet profit of Sterling & Wilson Solar declined 55.29% to Rs 132.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 295.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.38% to Rs 2060.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2325.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 51.48% to Rs 310.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 638.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.34% to Rs 5575.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 8240.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2060.632325.26 -11 5575.298240.41 -32 OPM %6.4814.27 -5.467.79 - PBDT162.53343.16 -53 412.73766.98 -46 PBT159.10340.93 -53 398.50759.17 -48 NP132.28295.89 -55 310.06638.99 -51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU