Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 8.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 33.88% to Rs 1116.55 croreNet profit of Carborundum Universal declined 8.85% to Rs 88.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.88% to Rs 1116.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 833.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1116.55833.97 34 OPM %14.6017.98 -PBDT175.60163.35 7 PBT131.10136.59 -4 NP88.9997.63 -9
