Carborundum Universal consolidated net profit declines 8.85% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Carborundum Universal declined 8.85% to Rs 88.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 97.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 33.88% to Rs 1116.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 833.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1116.55833.9714.6017.98175.60163.35131.10136.5988.9997.63

