Castrol Dec quarter PAT rises 0.5% YoY to Rs 188 cr

Castrol India reported a 0.5% increase in net profit to Rs 188.60 crore in quarter ended December 2021 from Rs 187.70 crore posted in quarter ended December 2020.

Net sales grew by 16.6% to Rs 1,090.6 crore in quarter ended December 2021 from Rs 935.20 crore posted in the same period last year. Profit before tax rose by 2.8% year on year to Rs 256.90 crore during the period under review.

The auto lubricant maker posted a 30.1% jump in net profit to Rs 758 crore on a 39.9% increase in net sales to Rs 4,192.1 crore in year ended December 2021 over year ended December 2020. The company follows calendar year as accounting year.

Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Castrol India manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants and specialty products. The company's products include lubricating oils, greases and brake fluids.

Shares of Castrol India ended 1.47% higher at Rs 124.40 on Monday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)