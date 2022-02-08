Castrol Dec quarter PAT rises 0.5% YoY to Rs 188 cr

Castrol India reported a 0.5% increase in net profit to Rs 188.60 crore in quarter ended December 2021 from Rs 187.70 crore posted in quarter ended December 2020.Net sales grew by 16.6% to Rs 1,090.6 crore in quarter ended December 2021 from Rs 935.20 crore posted in the same period last year. Profit before tax rose by 2.8% year on year to Rs 256.90 crore during the period under review.
The auto lubricant maker posted a 30.1% jump in net profit to Rs 758 crore on a 39.9% increase in net sales to Rs 4,192.1 crore in year ended December 2021 over year ended December 2020. The company follows calendar year as accounting year.
Meanwhile, the company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Castrol India manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants and specialty products. The company's products include lubricating oils, greases and brake fluids.
Shares of Castrol India ended 1.47% higher at Rs 124.40 on Monday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU