JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mindspace Business Parks REIT IPO fully subscribed
Business Standard

Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit declines 41.71% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 41.64% to Rs 181.71 crore

Net profit of Gallantt Ispat declined 41.71% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.64% to Rs 181.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 311.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales181.71311.35 -42 OPM %17.2311.58 -PBDT29.0634.13 -15 PBT22.9728.14 -18 NP16.5228.34 -42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, July 28 2020. 18:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU