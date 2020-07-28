Gallantt Ispat consolidated net profit declines 41.71% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 41.64% to Rs 181.71 croreNet profit of Gallantt Ispat declined 41.71% to Rs 16.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.64% to Rs 181.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 311.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales181.71311.35 -42 OPM %17.2311.58 -PBDT29.0634.13 -15 PBT22.9728.14 -18 NP16.5228.34 -42
