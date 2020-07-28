GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 3540.68% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.76% to Rs 207.21 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 3540.68% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.76% to Rs 207.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 479.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 249.50% to Rs 31.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.93% to Rs 777.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1109.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

207.21479.22777.151109.0512.322.636.133.1229.173.7145.9620.0928.163.0143.0517.9321.480.5931.709.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)