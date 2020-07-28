GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 3540.68% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 56.76% to Rs 207.21 croreNet profit of GRM Overseas rose 3540.68% to Rs 21.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 56.76% to Rs 207.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 479.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 249.50% to Rs 31.70 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 29.93% to Rs 777.15 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1109.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales207.21479.22 -57 777.151109.05 -30 OPM %12.322.63 -6.133.12 - PBDT29.173.71 686 45.9620.09 129 PBT28.163.01 836 43.0517.93 140 NP21.480.59 3541 31.709.07 250
