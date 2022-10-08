CBI files charge sheet against Lalu Prasad, kin in 'land-for-job scam'

Central Bureau of Investigation has reported filed charge-sheet against RJD chief Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and 14 others in connection with a land-for-job scam during Lalu's tenure as railway minister.

The CBI probe found that the accused, in conspiracy with the then manager, Central Railways, and chief personnel officer, Central Railways, engaged persons as 'substitutes' in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.

This land was acquired at prices lower than the prevailing circle rate and much lower than the market rate.

It was also alleged that the candidates used false transfer certificates (TCs) and submitted false attested documents to the Ministry of Railways.

No advertisement or any public notice was issued for such appointments and these people were appointed as 'substitutes' in different zonal railways at Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hazipur.

Prime properties in Patna were allegedly sold or gifted to the family members of the RJD supremo in return for railway jobs to their owners and their families.

The CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry on 23 September 2021, related to the alleged scam in the railways which was converted into an FIR on 18 May 2022.

