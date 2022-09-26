80+ MLAs quit as fight for CM post intensifies in Rajasthan

-
The media reported that Congress leaders loyal to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot resigned from the state assembly ahead of the legislature party meeting scheduled for Sunday. These MLAs are opposing the appointment of Sachin Pilot as the new chief minister of Rajasthan.
Gehlot and Pilot were at loggerheads for the chief minister's post soon after the Congress won the Assembly elections in December 2018.
The high command then chose Gehlot as the chief minister for the third time while Pilot was made his deputy.
In July 2020, Pilot along with 18 party MLAs rebelled against Gehlot's leadership.
Meanwhile, Ashok Gehlot and Shashi Tharoor have emerged as frontrunners in the race of presidential polls for the Congress party, due in October 2022. If elected, Gehlot will have to leave the CM chair under 'one man, one post' rule of the party.
