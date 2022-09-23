JUST IN
Business Standard

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on two-day visit to Bihar

Capital Market 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a two-day visit to Bihar beginning today, 23 September 2022. Shah will proceed to Purnea and Kishanganj to participate in various programmes.

Shah will address the "Jan Bhavana Rally" at Rangbhoomi Maidan in Purnea today (23 September).

This will be his first visit to Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janta Dal (United) broke ties with BJP.

According to the media reports, Amit Shah's visit is significant amid the changed political scenario in the state.

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 13:08 IST

