Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit J&K

The media reported that Shah will arrive in Jammu today (3 October) evening and will meet a few delegations and discuss the political situation in J&K.
On Wednesday (5 October), Shah will address a rally in Baramulla town. On Wednesday afternoon, he will chair a high level security review meeting at the Raj Bhawan, Srinagar to review progress on anti-militancy operations, infiltration, and law and order.
He will also chair a separate review meeting about the developmental projects in J&K where heads of various departments will be present, reports added.
