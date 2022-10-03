Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to Jammu and Kashmir today (3 October). He will pay obeisance at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, address two mega rallies, chair high level security review meeting, and review developmental activities.

The media reported that Shah will arrive in Jammu today (3 October) evening and will meet a few delegations and discuss the political situation in J&K.

On Wednesday (5 October), Shah will address a rally in Baramulla town. On Wednesday afternoon, he will chair a high level security review meeting at the Raj Bhawan, Srinagar to review progress on anti-militancy operations, infiltration, and law and order.

He will also chair a separate review meeting about the developmental projects in J&K where heads of various departments will be present, reports added.

