CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.32% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
CCL Products (India) standalone net profit rises 9.70% in the September 2018 quarter
CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit rises 41.13% in the September 2018 quarter
Volumes spurt at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter
Volumes soar at CCL Products (India) Ltd counter
Volumes spurt at Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd counter
-
Sales decline 14.57% to Rs 234.08 croreNet profit of CCL Products (India) declined 19.32% to Rs 32.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 234.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 273.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales234.08273.99 -15 OPM %23.2023.53 -PBDT52.1963.02 -17 PBT43.3754.60 -21 NP32.6140.42 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU