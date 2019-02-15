CCL Products (India) consolidated net profit declines 19.32% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 14.57% to Rs 234.08 crore

Net profit of CCL Products (India) declined 19.32% to Rs 32.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 14.57% to Rs 234.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 273.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales234.08273.99 -15 OPM %23.2023.53 -PBDT52.1963.02 -17 PBT43.3754.60 -21 NP32.6140.42 -19

