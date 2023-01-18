PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 29.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 500.16 crore

Net profit of PSP Projects declined 29.46% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 500.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 485.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.500.16485.6212.3615.6558.1075.3048.2565.9135.3650.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)