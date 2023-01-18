PSP Projects consolidated net profit declines 29.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.99% to Rs 500.16 croreNet profit of PSP Projects declined 29.46% to Rs 35.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 50.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.99% to Rs 500.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 485.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales500.16485.62 3 OPM %12.3615.65 -PBDT58.1075.30 -23 PBT48.2565.91 -27 NP35.3650.13 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU