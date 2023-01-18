Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 67.61% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Total Operating Income rise 11.04% to Rs 6746.19 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 67.61% to Rs 473.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 282.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 11.04% to Rs 6746.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6075.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income6746.196075.40 11 OPM %49.5855.53 -PBDT820.44525.37 56 PBT820.44525.37 56 NP473.47282.48 68

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 14:16 IST

