Central Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 67.61% in the December 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 11.04% to Rs 6746.19 crore

Net profit of Central Bank of India rose 67.61% to Rs 473.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 282.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Total Operating Income rose 11.04% to Rs 6746.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6075.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6746.196075.4049.5855.53820.44525.37820.44525.37473.47282.48

