Yes Bank skids after Q4 net loss stands at Rs 3,788 cr

Yes Bank dropped 4.54% to Rs 13.89 after the bank standalone net loss stood at Rs 3,787.75 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 2,628.61 crore in Q4 FY20.

Total income tumbled 17.41% to Rs 4,805.30 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. The bank's provisions and contingencies rose 7.54% to Rs 5,239.59 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 28,609.53 crore as on 31 March 2021 as against Rs 29,546.54 crore as on 31 December 2020 and Rs 32,877.59 crore as on 31 March 2020.

The ratio of gross NPAs (GNPA) to gross advances stood at 15.41% as on 31 March 2021 as against 15.36% as on 31 December 2020 and 16.80% as on 31 March 2020. The ratio of net NPAs (NNPA) to net advances stood at 5.88% as on 31 March 2021 as against 4.04% as on 31 December 2020 and 5.03% as on 31 March 2020.

Despite elevated slippages, the bank has prudently made accelerated provisioning reflected in the PCR for NPA at 79% and PCR for NPI at 92%, resulting into a net loss of Rs 3,788 crore. The Q4 result was declared after market hours on Friday, 30 April 2021. Proactive provisioning of Rs 250 crore towards Covid-related restructuring (Rs 2,500 crore) expected to be implemented in Q1FY22.

Net Interest Income (NII) slumped 22.5% to Rs 987 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 1,274 crore in Q4 FY20. Non-Interest Income jumped 36.6% to Rs 816 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 597 crore in Q4 FY20. NIM stood at 1.6% in Q4 FY21 over 1.9% in Q4 FY20.

Advances fell 1.7% Q-o-Q (quarter-on-quarter) and it declined 2.7% Y-o-Y to Rs 166,893 crore as on 31 March 2021. Deposits was at Rs 1,62,947 crore, recording a 11% jump Q-o-Q and 55% surge Y-o-Y with 6.6 lakh CASA accounts opened in FY21. Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio stood at 102.4% during March 2021 from 162.7% in March 2020. Retail+SME disbursements stood at Rs 12,150 crore in Q4 FY21, lifetime highest disbursals in H2 FY21. Retail and MSME advances mix were at 51%, up 700 bps Y-o-Y and 300 bps Q-o-Q.

Yes Bank is a full service commercial bank providing a complete range of products, services and technology driven digital offerings, catering to corporate, MSME & retail customers.

