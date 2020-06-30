Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Govt approves plan to convert FCI's surplus rice into ethanol
Need sugar-ethanol price parity in India for achieving 10 pc blending: Brazilian expert
Gadkari says he wants to create Rs 50,000-cr ethanol economy
Permission granted to manufacturers of drugs, cosmetics to manufacture ethanol-based hand sanitizers: Delhi Health Minister
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Tulasee Bio-Ethanol reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU