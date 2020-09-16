JUST IN
Ceeta Industries standalone net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.96% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries declined 25.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.96% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.342.12 -84 OPM %-79.411.89 -PBDT0.300.52 -42 PBT0.270.39 -31 NP0.230.31 -26

First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:49 IST

