Ceeta Industries standalone net profit declines 25.81% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 83.96% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Ceeta Industries declined 25.81% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.96% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.342.12-79.411.890.300.520.270.390.230.31

