ABC Gas (International) standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of ABC Gas (International) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.55 -100 OPM %0-10.91 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100
