JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait goes live with iGTB's Digital Transaction Banking Platform
Business Standard

ABC Gas (International) standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Reported sales nil

Net profit of ABC Gas (International) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.55 -100 OPM %0-10.91 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.020.01 100 NP0.020.01 100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 16 2020. 16:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU