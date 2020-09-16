Vivanza Biosciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 32.69% to Rs 0.69 croreNet Loss of Vivanza Biosciences reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 32.69% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.690.52 33 OPM %-23.19-17.31 -PBDT-0.17-0.22 23 PBT-0.17-0.22 23 NP-0.17-0.22 23
