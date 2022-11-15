RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.83% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net Loss of RCI Industries & Technologies reported to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.83% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.4312.544.31-156.14-1.03-19.59-2.96-22.33-2.90-22.73

