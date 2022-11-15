JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Banka Bioloo reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.88 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

RCI Industries & Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.83% to Rs 10.43 crore

Net Loss of RCI Industries & Technologies reported to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 22.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.83% to Rs 10.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.4312.54 -17 OPM %4.31-156.14 -PBDT-1.03-19.59 95 PBT-2.96-22.33 87 NP-2.90-22.73 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU