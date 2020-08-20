Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 70.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.82% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 70.15% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.82% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.4.4610.3312.5612.000.511.180.270.930.200.67

