Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 70.15% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 56.82% to Rs 4.46 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 70.15% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.82% to Rs 4.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales4.4610.33 -57 OPM %12.5612.00 -PBDT0.511.18 -57 PBT0.270.93 -71 NP0.200.67 -70

First Published: Thu, August 20 2020. 19:36 IST

