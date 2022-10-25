JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Route Mobile gains after Q2 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 74 cr

Jaiprakash Power Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 75.42 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 411.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 33.39% to Rs 5469.76 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank rose 411.21% to Rs 567.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 33.39% to Rs 5469.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4100.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income5469.764100.58 33 OPM %39.6031.16 -PBDT760.15179.07 324 PBT760.15179.07 324 NP567.19110.95 411

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 08:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU