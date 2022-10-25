IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 411.21% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Total Operating Income rise 33.39% to Rs 5469.76 croreNet profit of IDFC First Bank rose 411.21% to Rs 567.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 33.39% to Rs 5469.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4100.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Total Operating Income5469.764100.58 33 OPM %39.6031.16 -PBDT760.15179.07 324 PBT760.15179.07 324 NP567.19110.95 411
