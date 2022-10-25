IDFC First Bank consolidated net profit rises 411.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 33.39% to Rs 5469.76 crore

Net profit of IDFC First Bank rose 411.21% to Rs 567.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 110.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Total Operating Income rose 33.39% to Rs 5469.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4100.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5469.764100.5839.6031.16760.15179.07760.15179.07567.19110.95

