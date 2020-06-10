Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 8.67% to Rs 770.03 croreNet profit of Century Textiles & Industries declined 32.15% to Rs 82.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.67% to Rs 770.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 843.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 93.98% to Rs 365.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6063.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 3331.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3633.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales770.03843.14 -9 3331.403633.26 -8 OPM %9.3423.78 -16.4326.18 - PBDT61.74258.20 -76 495.326523.07 -92 PBT3.60210.63 -98 266.746330.07 -96 NP82.11121.01 -32 365.256063.16 -94
