Century Textiles & Industries consolidated net profit declines 32.15% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.67% to Rs 770.03 crore

Net profit of Century Textiles & Industries declined 32.15% to Rs 82.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 121.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.67% to Rs 770.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 843.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 93.98% to Rs 365.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 6063.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.31% to Rs 3331.40 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3633.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

770.03843.143331.403633.269.3423.7816.4326.1861.74258.20495.326523.073.60210.63266.746330.0782.11121.01365.256063.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)