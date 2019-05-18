JUST IN
Business Standard

CESC standalone net profit rises 9.19% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.72% to Rs 1662.00 crore

Net profit of CESC rose 9.19% to Rs 309.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 283.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.72% to Rs 1662.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1801.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.83% to Rs 937.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 861.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.41% to Rs 7754.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7786.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1662.001801.00 -8 7754.007786.00 0 OPM %9.0311.60 -17.5120.96 - PBDT496.00468.00 6 1627.001525.00 7 PBT393.00359.00 9 1194.001099.00 9 NP309.00283.00 9 937.00861.00 9

First Published: Sat, May 18 2019. 13:51 IST

