CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Magma Fincorp Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, IDFC Ltd and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2019.
Magma Fincorp Ltd, Steel Authority of India Ltd, IDFC Ltd and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 March 2019.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd surged 12.40% to Rs 36.25 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 22.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
Magma Fincorp Ltd spiked 10.52% to Rs 113.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 32900 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11575 shares in the past one month.
Steel Authority of India Ltd soared 8.28% to Rs 52.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 36.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.84 lakh shares in the past one month.
IDFC Ltd gained 7.91% to Rs 39.55. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.82 lakh shares in the past one month.
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd jumped 7.56% to Rs 178.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33743 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7236 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU