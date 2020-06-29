JUST IN
Power Mech Projects consolidated net profit declines 10.26% in the March 2020 quarter
Narendra Investments (Delhi) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.41% to Rs 0.62 crore

Net Loss of Narendra Investments (Delhi) reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.41% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 143.53% to Rs 10.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.621.36 -54 10.354.25 144 OPM %-148.39-25.74 --44.06-16.71 - PBDT-0.98-0.48 -104 -4.74-0.83 -471 PBT-1.03-0.60 -72 -4.93-1.00 -393 NP-0.41-0.22 -86 -1.91-0.44 -334

