AXISCADES Engineering Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2323.88% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 188.50 croreNet profit of AXISCADES Engineering Technologies rose 2323.88% to Rs 16.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 188.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 161.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 29.75 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 664.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 604.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales188.50161.07 17 664.98604.34 10 OPM %17.624.95 -13.781.89 - PBDT28.215.10 453 71.11-3.16 LP PBT16.520.25 6508 38.38-22.90 LP NP16.240.67 2324 29.75-8.13 LP
