Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 28.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 272.56 croreNet profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 28.48% to Rs 21.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 272.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 288.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales272.56288.02 -5 OPM %11.7610.90 -PBDT35.0929.89 17 PBT28.2522.71 24 NP21.1116.43 28
