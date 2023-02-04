Ganesha Ecosphere consolidated net profit rises 28.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.37% to Rs 272.56 crore

Net profit of Ganesha Ecosphere rose 28.48% to Rs 21.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.37% to Rs 272.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 288.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.272.56288.0211.7610.9035.0929.8928.2522.7121.1116.43

