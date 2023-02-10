Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 10.16% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tips Industries standalone net profit declines 6.18% in the December 2022 quarter
Apcotex Industries standalone net profit declines 14.34% in the December 2022 quarter
Heranba Industries standalone net profit declines 73.10% in the December 2022 quarter
Kunststoffe Industries standalone net profit declines 3.70% in the December 2022 quarter
Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 13.52% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 47.90 croreNet profit of Acknit Industries declined 10.16% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.9058.09 -18 OPM %9.508.30 -PBDT3.954.21 -6 PBT3.113.45 -10 NP2.302.56 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU