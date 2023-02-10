JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sensex slides 124 pts, Nifty holds 17,850; NSE VIX below 13 mark
Business Standard

Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 10.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 47.90 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries declined 10.16% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.9058.09 -18 OPM %9.508.30 -PBDT3.954.21 -6 PBT3.113.45 -10 NP2.302.56 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU