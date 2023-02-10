Acknit Industries standalone net profit declines 10.16% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.54% to Rs 47.90 crore

Net profit of Acknit Industries declined 10.16% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.54% to Rs 47.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.47.9058.099.508.303.954.213.113.452.302.56

