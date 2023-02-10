Katare Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.70 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 76.54% to Rs 1.43 croreNet Loss of Katare Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 76.54% to Rs 1.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.430.81 77 OPM %-25.8711.11 -PBDT-0.360.01 PL PBT-0.70-0.21 -233 NP-0.70-0.21 -233
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
