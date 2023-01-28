JUST IN
Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 19.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.08% to Rs 7.12 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) declined 19.23% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.08% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.1210.04 -29 OPM %18.8216.33 -PBDT1.191.50 -21 PBT0.891.26 -29 NP0.841.04 -19

First Published: Sat, January 28 2023. 07:38 IST

