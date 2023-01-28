Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 19.23% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Vapi Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Welspun India acquires 26% stake in Clean Max Thanos
Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 66.08% in the December 2022 quarter
Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 22.92% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 29.08% to Rs 7.12 croreNet profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) declined 19.23% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.08% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.1210.04 -29 OPM %18.8216.33 -PBDT1.191.50 -21 PBT0.891.26 -29 NP0.841.04 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU