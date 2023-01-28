Chemiesynth (Vapi) standalone net profit declines 19.23% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 29.08% to Rs 7.12 crore

Net profit of Chemiesynth (Vapi) declined 19.23% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 29.08% to Rs 7.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.1210.0418.8216.331.191.500.891.260.841.04

