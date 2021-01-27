Volumes jump at Nilkamal Ltd counter

Nilkamal Ltd saw volume of 60416 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8966 shares

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, ICICI Securities Ltd, EPL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 January 2021.

Nilkamal Ltd saw volume of 60416 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8966 shares. The stock increased 0.05% to Rs.1,465.05. Volumes stood at 7696 shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd registered volume of 54.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.03 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.10 lakh shares. The stock slipped 17.68% to Rs.98.45. Volumes stood at 9.33 lakh shares in the last session.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd notched up volume of 75750 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18605 shares. The stock slipped 4.57% to Rs.681.80. Volumes stood at 16646 shares in the last session.

ICICI Securities Ltd recorded volume of 26.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.24 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.10 lakh shares. The stock lost 8.33% to Rs.408.60. Volumes stood at 11.52 lakh shares in the last session.

EPL Ltd witnessed volume of 10.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.21 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.21 lakh shares. The stock dropped 3.15% to Rs.249.15. Volumes stood at 4.71 lakh shares in the last session.

