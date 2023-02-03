Choksi Imaging reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 0.64 croreNet Loss of Choksi Imaging reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.640.58 10 OPM %18.75-36.21 -PBDT-0.09-0.17 47 PBT-0.13-0.21 38 NP-0.12-0.20 40
