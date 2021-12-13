Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd extends upmove

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 583.8, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.04% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% jump in NIFTY and a 24.3% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 583.8, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17420.75. The Sensex is at 58436.96, down 0.59%. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd has slipped around 9.96% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18165.55, down 0.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 585.85, up 0.8% on the day. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd is up 57.04% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% jump in NIFTY and a 24.3% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 30 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)