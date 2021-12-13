Telecom stocks fall

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 13.94 points or 0.75% at 1846.73 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 6.67%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 3.6%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 3.24%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.53%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.8%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.23%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 1.22%), and Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.97%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.97%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 4.65%) turned up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 343.68 or 0.58% at 58442.99.

The Nifty 50 index was down 90.15 points or 0.51% at 17421.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 168.95 points or 0.58% at 29429.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.17 points or 0.26% at 9002.04.

On BSE,1970 shares were trading in green, 1437 were trading in red and 169 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)