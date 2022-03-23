Cigniti Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, IFB Industries Ltd and Future Consumer Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 March 2022.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd spiked 12.27% to Rs 477 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 30251 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9867 shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd soared 9.89% to Rs 135.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56051 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd surged 9.88% to Rs 33.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.94 lakh shares in the past one month.

IFB Industries Ltd added 9.87% to Rs 1027.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13488 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4572 shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd advanced 7.02% to Rs 5.49. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 38.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

