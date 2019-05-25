Cil Securities standalone net profit declines 41.18% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales decline 30.19% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Cil Securities declined 41.18% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 30.19% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.51% to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 37.13% to Rs 4.25 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1.111.59 -30 4.256.76 -37 OPM %15.3220.13 -8.4724.70 - PBDT0.170.32 -47 0.391.67 -77 PBT0.130.28 -54 0.271.53 -82 NP0.100.17 -41 0.221.19 -82

First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 16:30 IST

