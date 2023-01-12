DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 2214.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.56% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 2214.29% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.56% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.6.034.2940.3013.292.460.552.190.321.620.07

