JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Energy stocks slide
Business Standard

DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 2214.29% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.56% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of DRC Systems India rose 2214.29% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.56% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.034.29 41 OPM %40.3013.29 -PBDT2.460.55 347 PBT2.190.32 584 NP1.620.07 2214

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 14:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU