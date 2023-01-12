DRC Systems India standalone net profit rises 2214.29% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.56% to Rs 6.03 croreNet profit of DRC Systems India rose 2214.29% to Rs 1.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 40.56% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.034.29 41 OPM %40.3013.29 -PBDT2.460.55 347 PBT2.190.32 584 NP1.620.07 2214
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
