Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, IZMO Ltd, Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd and TVS Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 March 2023.

Cinevista Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 15.98 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9208 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd soared 17.16% to Rs 20.41. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24115 shares in the past one month.

IZMO Ltd surged 14.33% to Rs 94.86. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62943 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17107 shares in the past one month.

Shivalik Bimetal Controls Ltd rose 13.12% to Rs 472.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 72006 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7382 shares in the past one month.

TVS Electronics Ltd jumped 12.05% to Rs 331.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54330 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14517 shares in the past one month.

