Cinevista reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indian Hotels Co consolidated net profit rises 403.50% in the December 2022 quarter
IFB Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 4.89% in the December 2022 quarter
Shriram Finance consolidated net profit rises 162.22% in the December 2022 quarter
Paradeep Phosphates consolidated net profit rises 41.24% in the December 2022 quarter
Spandana Sphoorty Financial consolidated net profit rises 58.56% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.80 croreNet Loss of Cinevista reported to Rs 3.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 0.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.800 0 OPM %-140.000 -PBDT-3.07-2.58 -19 PBT-3.09-2.63 -17 NP-3.09-2.65 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU