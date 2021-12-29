Cipla Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Cipla Ltd is quoting at Rs 942.95, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.46% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.34% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Cipla Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 942.95, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.03% on the day, quoting at 17228.6. The Sensex is at 57885.29, down 0.02%. Cipla Ltd has slipped around 2.92% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Cipla Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13836.15, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 942.1, up 1.01% on the day. Cipla Ltd is up 14.46% in last one year as compared to a 23.22% spurt in NIFTY and a 9.34% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 28.03 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

