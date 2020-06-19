City Union Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, MOIL Ltd, Take Solutions Ltd and GIC Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 June 2020.

City Union Bank Ltd crashed 6.79% to Rs 127.65 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38109 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd tumbled 5.43% to Rs 9.23. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 808.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1383.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

MOIL Ltd lost 3.82% to Rs 152.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31009 shares in the past one month.

Take Solutions Ltd fell 3.59% to Rs 52.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47188 shares in the past one month.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd slipped 3.52% to Rs 89. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87403 shares in the past one month.

