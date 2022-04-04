City Union Bank Ltd up for five straight sessions

City Union Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 135.2, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.5% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% gain in NIFTY and a 10.76% gain in the Nifty Private Bank.

City Union Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 135.2, up 0.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 17915.35. The Sensex is at 60093.17, up 1.38%. City Union Bank Ltd has added around 22.52% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which City Union Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 16.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18831.05, up 2.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 30.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 136.9, up 1.37% on the day. City Union Bank Ltd is down 13.5% in last one year as compared to a 22.39% gain in NIFTY and a 10.76% gain in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.99 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

