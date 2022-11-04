Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 492.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 183.13% to Rs 171.24 crore

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 492.80% to Rs 14.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 183.13% to Rs 171.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.171.2460.4811.704.7520.533.5219.652.9914.822.50

