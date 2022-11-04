Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 492.80% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Inani Marbles & Industries standalone net profit rises 492.86% in the March 2022 quarter
Indices trade flat; Dreamfolks Services trades at 45% premium
Barometers turn rangebound; Dreamfolks Services IPO subscribed 3.66 times
Dreamfolks Services IPO ends with strong subscription
RIL, DreamFolks Services, Narayana Hrudayalaya in focus
-
Sales rise 183.13% to Rs 171.24 croreNet profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 492.80% to Rs 14.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 183.13% to Rs 171.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales171.2460.48 183 OPM %11.704.75 -PBDT20.533.52 483 PBT19.652.99 557 NP14.822.50 493
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU