JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Puravankara reports consolidated net loss of Rs 17.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Dreamfolks Services consolidated net profit rises 492.80% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 183.13% to Rs 171.24 crore

Net profit of Dreamfolks Services rose 492.80% to Rs 14.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 183.13% to Rs 171.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 60.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales171.2460.48 183 OPM %11.704.75 -PBDT20.533.52 483 PBT19.652.99 557 NP14.822.50 493

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 16:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU