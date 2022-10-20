JUST IN
CNI Research standalone net profit declines 69.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 476.27% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of CNI Research declined 69.74% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 476.27% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.400.59 476 OPM %3.245.08 -PBDT0.230.76 -70 PBT0.230.76 -70 NP0.230.76 -70

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 08:15 IST

