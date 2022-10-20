CNI Research standalone net profit declines 69.74% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 476.27% to Rs 3.40 crore

Net profit of CNI Research declined 69.74% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 476.27% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

