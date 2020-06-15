Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 132.6, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 48.06% in last one year as compared to a 16.13% slide in NIFTY and a 32.28% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 132.6, down 1.52% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.84% on the day, quoting at 9789.05. The Sensex is at 33128.44, down 1.93%.Coal India Ltd has gained around 8.96% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 15.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1966.1, down 1.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 57.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 107.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

