Coal India Ltd spikes 5.41%

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 144.25, up 5.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.3% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% jump in NIFTY and a 223.31% jump in the Nifty Metal.

Coal India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144.25, up 5.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.88% on the day, quoting at 14953.6. The Sensex is at 49575.73, up 0.75%. Coal India Ltd has gained around 15.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 30.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5335.85, up 2.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 249.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 92.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 145.15, up 5.37% on the day. Coal India Ltd is up 12.3% in last one year as compared to a 61.85% jump in NIFTY and a 223.31% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.38 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)